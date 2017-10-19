'Storm Brian is on the way' - Gardaí issue serious 'slow down' warning to Offaly motorists

Offaly has been included in a list of locations for speed enforcement by An Garda Síochana this weekend as National Slowdown day comes into effect.

The R436 at Leabeg, Ballycumber, is listed, although gardaí will be out in force around the county and country enforcing speeds laws.

They opened their warning today by advising, "adjust your speed to all the prevailing conditions, especially weather, 'Storm Brian' is on the way"

Met Éireann has warned of wet and windy conditions with a status yellow weather advisory in place for the entire country. Driving conditions are expected to be treacherous with the danger of flooding and debris.

The Gardaí and the RSA's National Slow Down Day runs for a 24 hour period from 7am on Friday, October 20 until 7am on Saturday, October 21.

The objective is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads. Already in 2016, there have been over 100,000 speed detections.

The aim of 'Slow Down Day' is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

In terms of road safety, there was a marked increase in road deaths in 2016, resulting in 187 road deaths.

"Although there have been fewer road deaths this year compared to the same period in 2016, we can never be complacent about road safety," gardaí have said.

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy, Roads Policing Bureau said:

"We appeal to drivers to work with us and play their part in reducing injury and tragedy on the road, by supporting our National Slow Down day. Please stick strictly to the posted speed limit, but if the road, traffic or especially weather conditions dictate, reduce your speed even further. This will make the journey safer not only for you, but for every road user sharing the road with you.”

Gardaí released the following locations, which have a history of speed related collision, which will see a large Garda presence over the course of National Slow Down Day:

• N5 Claggarnagh East Castlebar Mayo

• R712 Pennefatherslot Kilkenny Kilkenny

• R551 Blackparks Ballybunnion Kerry

• R436 Leabeg Ballycumber Offaly

• R334 Cahernichole East The Neale Mayo

• N4 Lackan Edgeworthstown Longford

• N3 Edenburt Virginia Cavan

• N2 Reaghstown Ardee Louth

• R446 Ballyeighter Aughrim Galway

• N11 Clauass Enniscorthy Wexford

• N13 Lisfannan Bridge End Donegal

• R419 Kilbride Portarlington Laois

• N5 Portaghard Frenchpark Roscommon

• N68 Knockalough Kilmihil Clare

• R561 Kilnanare Firies Kerry

• N25 Coolcots Wexford

• M7 Osberstown Naas Kildare

• N7 Kill West Kill Kildare

• N20 Rathgoggan South Charleville Cork

• R586 Caherogullane Bantry Cork

This is not an exclusive list of scheduled speeding locations throughout the day.