Gardaí issue updated warning to Offaly as Hurricane Ophelia warning hit RED alert

Met Eireann has issued a revised weather warning in relation to Ex-Hurricane Ophelia. A Status RED warning is now in operation across the country from 6am on Monday, October 16 until 11pm on Monday night.

"Ophelia is forecast to track directly over Ireland during daytime Monday. Violent and destructive gusts are forecast with all areas at risk and in particular the southwest and south in the morning, and eastern counties in the afternoon. Also heavy rain and storm surges along some coasts will result in flooding. There is potential risk to lives"

In light of the revised warning An Garda Síochána wish to renew their appeal to all motorists and members of the public to not make any non-essential journeys. There should be no cycling and drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists should also be aware of the extreme danger posed by gale force winds as they are particularly vulnerable.

People living in coastal areas are also being warned of the risk posed by flooding from storm surge and the Coast Guard is requesting members of the public to avoid any visits or walks to coastal or cliff areas and waterways.

It is envisaged that there will be significant damage caused by winds, especially in the nature of fallen trees and downed power wires. Please assume that any fallen wires are live and do not approach or touch the wires. Please report any fallen wires to the emergency services.

Further information and updates can be obtained from Met Eireann.