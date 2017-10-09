Road upgrade works welcomed in Edenderry

Upgrade works has been welcomed at Fr Paul Murphy Street in Edenderry where over 400 metres of road has been totally resurfaced.

New footpaths were also installed during the works last week, and Cllr Noel Cribbin has welcomed the improvements.

"This work was on the long finger for many years and I thank local engineer John Connolly who agreed with my representations on behalf of the residents to have this work prioritised and included in this year's works schedule," he said.

Phase 2 of this work will continue with the resurfacing from the entrance to Greenwood Park up to the Corner House pub and will also include new paths.

"I look forward to this work being carried out in 2018," Cribbin said.

"As the residents in Murphy Street are aware I have been in contact with the ESB over the state of their poles on the street and whilst I requested new replacements I have been officially informed from the ESB that the poles are safe and will all be cleaned down and repainted."

"I welcome this news from the ESB and I look forward to that work been completed and this along with the current works will complement the lovely gardens and the way the residents look after their properties in Fr Paul Murphy Street," Cllr Cribbin concluded.

