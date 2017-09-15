Edenderry school parking 'an accident waiting to happen'

Edenderry councillor Noel Cribbin has said the "selfish and dangerous" parking by those dropping their kids to various schools in the town is "an accident waiting to happen."

"I have, in the last fortnight since the schools reopened, seen at first hand how incredibly selfish and dangerous people can be over dropping their kids off to school," he said.

"Let it be the school lane, outside of Oaklands College where they block the entrance to Ofalia House, or up at Killane Drive where parents are driving down to the bottom of the estate, which is a Cul de sac."

"Over 40 cars descend on this estate twice a day and turn and reverse their cars where there is no room, block the residents from getting in and out of their homes, and cause bedlam up there on a daily basis," Cribbin said.

"In any of these area all it's going to take is a split second for a toddler to get away from its parent and we could be dealing with a fatality and it could be your child," he warned.

"Many of these parents live in the locality and indeed spend more time in their cars than it would take them to walk over so I am appealing to parents to consider the safety of your own kids and those of others when deciding to bring your car up as near as you possibly can to the schools and maybe consider walking or parking a small distance from the schools where your car will not block up entrances, and if the need is required, emergency services won't be blocked from entering."

Cribbin called on the community to work together in getting kids to and from school safely whilst also "thinking of our emergency services and residents so that they can go about their daily business in a normal manner."

