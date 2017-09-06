Vehicle on fire on busy Offaly commuter route

Caution is being advised on a busy commuter route in Offaly this morning as reports emerge of a vehicle on fire.

AA Roadwatch have reported a vehicle on fire on the M7 Dublin/Limerick Rd southbound near J23 Moneygall in Offaly.

Caution is advised in the area as traffic will be slower than normal and visibility may be affected.

