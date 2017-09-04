Offaly roads funding halved since last year

Sinn Féin TD for Offaly and North Tipperary, Carol Nolan has said that figures from Transport Infrastructure Ireland show that the funding allocated to Laois and Offaly local authorities for the upgrade and maintenance of national routes has been cut in half since 2016.

“Figures released to me on foot of a parliamentary question response show that overall funding for the improvement and maintenance of national routes in Laois and Offaly has fallen from €6,086,404 in 2016 to €2,945,326 in 2017," Nolan remarked.

“This is a massive reduction in funding and cannot be justified in my view, given the infrastructure needs of both counties."

“I have met with representatives of the IDA in relation to attracting business and investment to the region and roads infrastructure was cited as one of the factors affecting our ability to attract major employers," Nolan added.

“Key projects, such as the link road between Kilbeggan and Tullamore, have been put on the long finger due to lack of funding and this is not acceptable."

“I am aware that Minister Shane Ross is due to meet with councillors of the Edenderry Municipal District in the county next week and he must take this opportunity to explain this drastic cut in funding to the people of this region," the Sinn Féin deputy added.

“This cut in funding clearly shows that despite the Government’s spin on rural Ireland, this is not being backed up with the resources on the ground to provide key infrastructure."

“I am calling on the Minister for Transport to make additional funding for roads available in Budget 2018 so that the necessary investment can be made to the roads network in this region," she concluded.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.