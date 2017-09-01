REPORTS: Cows loose on busy Offaly road

Caution is being advised in Offaly this afternoon amid reports of cows loose on a busy commuter route in the county.

The cows are currently obstructing traffic on the N80 between Tullamore and Mountmellick, close to the village of Killeigh on the Offaly side.

Motorists are being urged to take care and slow down in the area to avoid accident.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.