Council warn motorists of substantial Edenderry road works

Offaly County Council have warned of some traffic disruption in Edenderry as planned road works go ahead on the town's main street.

The Council intends carrying out roadworks from the Church of Ireland, near Byrne's Pub on JKL Street to the Garda Station on St Mary’s Road, Edenderry from Tuesday, August 22 to Thursday August 24.

The contractor will carry out the works at night time – generally from 8pm to 6am, in order to minimise traffic delays.

Traffic management systems, for example, traffic lights or a stop/go system will be in place for the duration of works and motorists are advised to show caution in the area during the works.

The Council regrets any disruption that may be caused by these works.

