Traffic delays expected on busy Offaly commuter route
Some Offaly commuters can expect delays on their way home this evening after an incident on the M7 between Junction 22 - Roscrea and Junction 21 - Borris-in-Ossory (East).
Transport Infrastructure Ireland has reported the incident, which happened around 15:40pm on Friday, August 18.
The hard shoulder has been affected.
Anyone travelling in this direction should be aware of possible delays.
