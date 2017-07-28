Tell us what you think? Taxi app Uber told they can't operate business model in Ireland

Uber, the controversial lift-sharing service, has been told by Irish authorities that it will not be permitted to operate in Ireland using private cars.

Uber links passengers with private car owners through an app. Currently Irish customers can book a taxi or limousine through the Uber app but the National Transport Authority (NTA) has told them they can't operate the system using private cars like they do in other jurisdictions.

The NTA informed the San Francisco-based company that this model was not appropriate for Ireland.

In a letter issued through a Freedom of Information request from RTÉ, the NTA said the proposal for a pilot scheme in Limerick that would allow private car users offer their services to passengers through Uber was “undesirable."

They added that it was not legal to operate an unlicensed ride-sharing service in Ireland.

What do you think of this news?

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.