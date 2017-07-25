Irish women the worst in Europe for this one dangerous driving habit...

A survey commissioned by Aviva has uncovered and the compared the driving habits of Irish people with drivers from aro 13 countries around the world.

The study revealed that when it comes to applying make-up while driving, Ireland's numbers emerged as the worst in Europe. 7% of Irish drivers admitted to the dangerous habit, higher than any other country on the continent.

Meanwhile, the study also revealed that four out of five (84%) Irish drivers admit to using electronic devices or consulting maps while driving compared to two thirds (66%) of drivers in the UK. When it comes to sending text messages while at the wheel, a quarter (26%) of Irish drivers admit to this offence, exactly double the number in the UK (13%).

The research, which was carried out by IPSOS Mori on behalf of Aviva, found that drivers in Ireland compare badly with our neighbours in the UK with almost half (45%) of Irish drivers admitting to making phone calls behind the wheel without a hands-free kit, while in the UK, the equivalent number was 20%. The numbers who report checking their social media while driving in Ireland is also more than double that of the UK (15% v 7%). In this respect, only Italian drivers are worse than Irish drivers among our European counterparts at 17%.

Speaking about the findings, Michael Bannon, Underwriting Manager with Aviva Motor Insurance, said: “It is shocking to find that so many drivers are taking such risks, given all that we know about road safety. Just a split second of distraction or lapse in concentration can result in death on the road. Technology has revolutionised our lives for the better in very many respects but when it comes to road safety its ability to distract can prove lethal.”

“When you get behind the wheel you are responsible not only for your own life but for everyone else you encounter on the road. With holiday season now well-underway, when families will take to the road for longer journeys than usual, this research should serve as a wake-up call. Put the mobile phones out of reach, set-up your satnav before beginning your journey, stop for a coffee if tiredness is getting the better of you and concentrate on the road. Driving is among the most hazardous activities we undertake in our lives. For all our sakes, we need to remember that stark reality at the start of every journey,” advises Michael Bannon.

Aviva have commissioned a series of pieces highlighting tips and advice for safer driving, as part of the Aviva Safety Drive campaign, which can be accessed at www.aviva.ie.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.