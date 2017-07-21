Everything you need to know about driving on wet roads...

The weather has taken a turn for the worse in recent days and Met Éireann is forecasting further spells of heavy showers in Offaly and throughout the country.

The weather has resulted in adverse driving conditions, prompting the Road Safety Authority to reiterate their advice for driving in such inclement weather and resultant spot flooding.

When driving in wet and flooded conditions, drivers are reminded that:

- It takes longer to stop a vehicle on wet roads so slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front

- Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces your visibility

- Allow extra space between you and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists

- Drive with dipped headlights at all times

- Be aware of the danger of aquaplaning especially on roads with speed limits of 100 km/h and 120 km/h

- Check tyres and consider replacing them if the thread depth is below 3mm.

- If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think

- After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance - this helps to dry the brakes

- Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic

- Watch out for washed out roads, earth slides, broken water or sewer mains, loose or downed electrical wires, and fallen or falling objects.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

