Road resurfacing works set to start tomorrow in North Offaly

Offaly County Council has announced details of road resurfacing works across North Offaly in the coming weeks. While there will be some road closures to facilitate the works, there will be local access and diversions will be in place.

Due to road surfacing works at Clonmeen & Newtown in Rhode, the R400 from Clonmeen Cross to the Bord na Mona underpass towards Mount Lucas will be closed from Friday, July 21 to Monday, July 24. Local access only while diversions will be in place via Edenderry on the R402 and R441.

Next week, road surfacing works will take place on the Clonbullouge to Bracknagh Road. The R442 at Aghameelick/Clonmore will be closed on Tuesday, July 25 and Wednesday, July 26. Local Access only and diversions routes will be in place via Rathangan on the R401 and R419.

Offaly County Council regrets any inconvenience these works may cause.