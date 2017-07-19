Offaly gardaí issue warning to motorists amid recent rain

Gardaí in Offaly have issued a warning to motorists to take extra care on the roads as rain persists in many areas.

They said the dry weather in recent days will result in 'greasy' surfaces as heavy rain falls on the roads throughout the county.

Their advice is to reduce speed, leave extra braking distance between you and the car in front, and steer clear of distractions like mobile phones or noises in the car.

They also said make sure seat belts are worn at all times and child car seats are fitted correctly.

