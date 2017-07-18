Offaly road re-opens after crash

The N80 has re-opened between Killeigh and Mountmellick following a temporary closure this morning, July 18.

A crash on the road left an ESB pole lying in the way of traffic, prompting gardaí to close the road for a time.

It re-opened at around 11.45am.

Gardaí have also said there was an oil spill and caution is still advised in the area.

An ambulance attended the scene but it is understood no injuries were reported.



