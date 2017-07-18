Busy Offaly road closed following crash

There have been reports of a crash northbound on the N80 between the Offaly village of Killeigh and Mountmellick.

The road is closed in both directions and motorists are advised to take an alternative route.

It is understood that ESB wires came down in the collision, and an electricity pole is lying across the road, Gardaí have confirmed.

Delays can be expected by motorists taking the alternative routes in the area. Gardaí have also said there was an oil spill on the road but the route is expected to re-open shortly.

An ambulance attended the scene but it is understood no injuries have been reported.

