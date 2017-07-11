Rhode residents vent anger at motorists speeding through village

Speaking this week, Sinn Féin Councillor Martin O'Reilly has stated that many residents in the village of Rhode have expressed their fears of speeding motorists through the village.

Cllr. O Reilly stated that, "From Rhode Village, past the National School and out towards the Industrial Site near St Patrick's Avenue, many cars and lorries are breaking the speed limit. Now that we are in the school holiday months many children are off school and parents are concerned about the lack of traffic calming measures in the village to slow speeds down."



Cllr.O Reilly argued that, this issue is also relevant to other similar towns and villages throughout the county, like Daingean, Walsh Island and Clonygowan, who have also expressed their fears and frustration to myself and Carol Nolan TD in written and verbal notice."

"We need more suitable ramps in Offaly, located in specific areas, especially at high population areas where children gather along public roads near National and Secondary Schools," Martin added.

"Counties like Laois and Kildare have a more liberal policy when it comes to ramps and traffic calming measures in general. While I fully appreciate that we can't have ramps everywhere, I do feel that the policy in Offaly, as it stands, is way too conservative to have any meaningful impact in reducing traffic speeds."

"The Gardaí alone are not adequately resourced to police all the towns and villages in the county to monitor speeding, both day and night."

Cllr. O Reilly stated in conclusion that he will speak to the area engineer about this issue as well his colleague Carol Nolan TD and lobby this matter and others like this around the county until resolved.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.