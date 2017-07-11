All-new Subaru Impreza to make European debut at Frankfurt

Subaru Europe, the European subsidiary of Subaru Corporation, announced that the All-New Subaru Impreza will be launched in Europe and unveiled on 12 September at the 67th Frankfurt International Motor Show.

The Impreza model was first launched in 1992. Since then, approximately 2.5 million units were sold worldwide and 250,000 units in Europe. It was awarded Japanese Car of the Year in Japan in December 2016.

The All-New Impreza received high safety scores at the crash safety evaluations in the regions where tests have been conducted.

It also made the Wards 10 Best Interiors list for interior design and styling, and for its easy-to-use multimedia system in the US after it was launched earlier this year.

Built to challenge the harshest weather and road conditions, the All-Wheel-Drive compact hatch offers Subaru’s promise of driving fun, all-round safety and above-average resilience.

The fifth generation model commemorates Subaru’s legendary Impreza heritage in a whole new offer.

While the new Subaru global platform preserves the distinctive combination of Boxer engine and Symmetrical All-Wheel-Drive system, it sets the car’s center of gravity 5mm lower and offers new dynamic values that result in superior handling and stability, improved hazard avoidance performance, more responsive steering, exceptionally low vibrations and driving comfort.

It is packed with new safety features – the EyeSight driver assist technology is fitted as standard equipment. The new iteration aims to offer world-class collision safety for total peace of mind and sporty, Impreza-like handling feel for driving pleasure.