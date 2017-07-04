Dramatic drop in new car sales in Offaly

Official statistics released today by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show that new car registrations for the month of June, were down 14%. 1,397 new cars were registered in Ireland in June this year, compared to when compared to 1,623 in the same month in 2016.

In Offaly, in the first six months of 2016, new car registrations have fallen by 14.8% when compared to the same period last year. 1,140 have been registered in the county so far this year, compared to 1,338 from January to June 2016.

The Commercial vehicle sector has also seen a decrease with Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) registrations down 21% (687) on June 2016 (866) and year to date are down 14% (15,784). While Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HGV) are showing a decline of 18% for the month of June (88) compared to the same month last year (108) and are down 11% (1,590) year to date.

Commenting on the figures SIMI Director General, Alan Nolan said: ”As we had anticipated, the first half of the year has seen a decline in registrations in all sectors. As the Industry’s now turns it focus to the 172 registration period which commenced on the 1st of July, we would anticipate that sales in the second half of the year should keep us on track to reach the 132,000 total that was predicted at the start of the year.”

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.