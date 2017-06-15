FTA Ireland appoints VanSafe Manager

Freight Transport Association Ireland (FTAI) has announced the appointment of Ronan Monaghan to head up its VanSafe programme, an industry driven programme designed to raise operational standards and recognise excellence in the van industry.

Operators seeking VanSafe accreditation are required to pass a systems audit which includes vehicle and equipment maintenance, maintenance cycles, vehicle standards, vehicle administration, driver licensing and competence, driver behaviour and sustainable operations.

FTAI General Manager, Aidan Flynn, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ronan, whose sole purpose will be to engage with the sizeable van fleet sector. With signs coming from the European Commission in its recently published Mobility Package that van fleets used for ‘hire and reward’ may come under a new licensing regime, the time is right to engage the van fleet sector in an industry-driven road safety initiative that will improve standards of compliance on our roads and enable safe and compliant van operators togain deserved recognition.

“The van sector is growing steadily in Ireland and VanSafe will be the new term for compliant operators. We offer an auditing programme which independently verifies the compliance levels of van fleet operators in line with their operational obligations under safety legislation. This will become the standard for the sector, enabling operators to demonstrate their commitment to road safety, driver safety and vehicle roadworthiness, allowing businesses to expand and giving owners and managers peace of mind that they are meeting their legal obligations.”

The following companies have partnered with FTAI on the VanSafe initiative: ENPROVA, Transpoco, www.insuremyvan.ie, MerrionFleet Management and AA Ireland. Covering the fleet leasing, insurance, tracking, routing, breakdown assistance and sustainable sectors, the VanSafe partners demonstrate a mutual commitment to promoting safety and compliance whilst trying to encourage a culture of continuous improvement.