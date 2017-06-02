Car sales down 14.7% in Offaly

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) have released their official statistics for the month of May 2017, showing that new car registrations were down 14.7% in Offaly over the last year.

1,122 new cars were registered in Offaly in the period between June 1, 2016 and yesterday, June 1, 2017. That figure is 194 less than the same period last year when 1,316 cars had been registered in the county.

Overall, the figures revealed a 8% decline in car sales in the month of May 2017 (5,991) compared to 6,449 cars sold in May 2016, while new cars registrations in year to date are down by 10% on average. 89,791 vehicles have been registered this year to date, compared to 99,704 to the same point last year.

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) show a decrease of 19% (1,461) on May 2016 (1,819) and in the year to date are down 14% (15,098). Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HGV) are also showing a decline of 15% for the month of May (259) compared to the same month last year (306) and are down 9% (1,524) in the year to date.

Commenting on the figures SIMI Director General, Alan Nolan said: "With the first 5 months of the year now behind us, the decline in registrations across all sectors has been a noticeable trend reflecting the unpredictable nature of the market at present."

"As we near the end of the 171 registration period, there will undoubtedly be incentives to purchase a new car before the end of June. Notwithstanding this, the industry and consumers are turning their focus to the second registration plate, which since its introduction has seen the proportion of the full year market occurring in the second half of the year increasing significantly," he explained.

"This year we will again see each brand offer innovative packages to encourage the purchase of new 172 cars," Nolan concluded.

