Gardai detect 56 motorists speeding since 7am as part of 'Operation Slowdown'

Since 7am this morning, Gardai and GoSafe have checked over 11,000 vehicles across the country and detected 56 travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Notable occurrences include

• 100 km/h in a 60km/h zone on the R418 at Youngstown, Athy, Kildare

• 95 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on the R463 at Gortatogher, Ardnacrusha, Clare

• 94 km/h in a 60km/h zone on the N25 at Raheen, New Ross, Kilkenny

• 121 in a 100 km/h zone on the N15 at Mount Temple, Grange, Sligo

Speed Kills and speed checks will take place in a great many locations nationwide during this campaign. The message to all drivers is simple " Slowdown " and make the roads safe for all.

The "Slowdown” operation commenced at 7am this morning and will continue until 7am Saturday morning.



The RSA and Gardai have radio adverts reminding drivers to slowdown. Gardai are urging fleet managers, haulage companies, organizations of all types to support this campaign with all their staff. See the Garda facebook page.