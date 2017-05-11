Child Car Seats - Top Tips for Parents as 4 out of 5 car seats are incorrectly fitted

It is now EU law that all children must travel in a child seat, booster seat or booster cushion.

• The golden rule for choosing a child car seat is making sure it is suitable for your child’s weight, height and age and that it conforms to the latest EU safety regulations (look for the 'E' mark).

• Do not use age exclusively as a guide while picking a car seat, as every child is different.

• When buying a child car seat, make sure you go to a retailer who can show you how to fit it in your car. If the child car seat will be used in more than one car, make sure it’s compatible with additional cars as well.

• Avoid using a second-hand child car seat or restraint unless you know its history. It may have been damaged in a previous collision, and although the damage may not be visible, it won’t provide the same level of protection for your child.

• Don’t move your child from a rearward-facing child car seat to a forward-facing child car seat too soon. If you’re unsure, always consult with your retailer before you buy your next child car seat.