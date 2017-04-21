Skoda presents its first electric drive concept car at Auto Shanghai exhibition

Skoda presented a look into the future of the company at the Auto Shanghai exhibition with the VISION E and an outlook on electromobility.

VISION E is the name of the first purely electrically powered concept car in the long-established Czech brand’s history, which spans over 120 years, and bears unmistakable features of the Skoda design language with its futuristic design. The generous amount of space, state-of-the-art assistance systems and Skoda Connect services as well as numerous ‘Simply Clever’ features are typical of Skoda.

The VISION E will have two electric motors with a total power output of 225 kW; all-wheel drive; a range of up to 500 km; top speed of 180 km/h; and autonomous driving at level 3 possible. It will be 4,688 mm in length; 1,924mm in width; standing at a height of 1,591 mm; with a wheelbase 2,851 mm.

In terms of driver assistance systems, there will be a new Traffic Jam Assist feature, along with autopilot for motorway driving and car park autopilot. The display and operating concept includes digital HMI; gesture control; voice control; Eye Tracking; Driver Alert fatigue detection; heart rate monitor, while ŠKODA continue to place emphasis on top class infotainment and connectivity systems, including: capacitive touchscreens in the ŠKODA glass design; occupants are ‘always online’ thanks to an integrated Wi-Fi hotspot and an LTE module.

The exterior design features a strikingly shaped bonnet, while the gently sloping roofline accentuates the coupé character. The front section has an LED lighting strip running the entire width of the vehicle, with narrow, triangular headlights in a crystalline look and Matrix LED technology and rear-hinged rear doors. The alloy wheels have a futuristic design, rear section is sculptural in its design, while the tail lights are built with LED technology. Strikingly there are no wing mirrors included, and instead the VISION E has cameras that relay what is happening around the vehicle.

The interior is spacious and due to the concept, the transmission tunnel is omitted in the front and rear providing more width. Horizontal lines are a key feature with rotating, body-contoured individual seats for getting in and out of the car comfortably, slightly raised seating position, multiple touch displays for driver and front passenger, central touchscreen in the middle of the dashboard, and phoneboxes on the inside of the doors.