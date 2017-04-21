Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce now available in Ireland

Following the launch of the award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia, the range has been expanded to now include the Veloce. This new model balances the dynamics and comfort of the Giulia range to offer affordable performance and luxury.

The new Giulia Veloce debuts an exclusive 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, partnered with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel-drive. The four-cylinder engine is made entirely of aluminium, generating 280hp and a maximum torque of 400Nm at 2,250 rpm, taking it from 0 – 100kmh in just 5.7seconds and onto a top speed of 240kmh. In addition to the MultiAir electro-hydraulic valve activation system, it also features a "2-in-1" turbocharger system and direct injection, with 200-bar pressure. Made in the factory at Termoli, Italy, this new engine returns 46.3mpg on the combined cycle and emits just 141g/km CO2, delivering a responsive yet efficient drive.

The Giulia Veloce features exclusive sports exterior styling, including sports bumpers, 18-inch alloy wheels, coloured brake calipers, dark tinted privacy glass with black gloss window surrounds and a rear sports diffuser with dual exhaust tailpipes. Misano Blue paint will also be available as an option, exclusive to the Giulia Veloce. The same quality feel continues inside with a driver-focused layout, which is complemented by a choice of black, tan or red Italian leather sport seats and aluminium shift paddles on the steering column.

Other standard features on the Veloce include 25W Bi-Xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, front and rear parking sensors, a rear view camera with dynamic gridlines, power folding exterior mirrors, and heated 6-way electric front seats including electric side bolster support.

Being the safest car ever tested by Euro NCAP, achieving a five-star rating and 98 per cent score for passenger safety, all models in the Giulia range include Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with pedestrian recognition, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Integrated Braking System (IBS) and cruise control with speed limiter.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce is now available to order, priced from €53,895 ex. works. For more information, please visit www.alfaromeo.ie