Highly anticpated new SsangYong Rexton will be available to test drive by the end of the year

SsangYong has presented the New Generation Rexton at the Seoul Motor Show in Korea and it is expected to be on the market here by the end of the year.

SsangYong plans to rebuild a full SUV lineup by introducing a new product every year including a brand-new pick-up model and will focus all company’s resources on creating new growth momentum by developing an EV and other eco-friendly vehicles for the future. The new Rexton has a Quad Frame using Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS), newly developed based on a strategic partnership with POSCO, to offer considerably improved body strength while minimising weight.

As there is a growing demand for stronger off-road driving performance and a larger towing capacity in the large-sized SUVs to support the increasing leisure activities, SsangYong expects to see more applications of the frame-type and FR drive systems in the large-sized SUVs in the global market.

With a charismatic design, a 4WD driving performance that benefits a traditional SUV, excellent utilisation of the interior space along with safety and convenience features suiting the title ‘flagship SUV,’ the new Rexton provides an unmatched driving experience and emotional satisfaction to its drivers.

The robust and dynamic styling of the new Rexton is inspired by the majestic look of the Greek temple Parthenon. SsangYong’s design philosophy “Nature-born 3Motion,” in particular, the “Dignified Motion” was the motif behind the embodiment of Nature’s great movement in the styling.

The shoulder wing emblem located in the centre is organically connected to the headlamps to create a dynamic and voluminous front look. A golden ratio was followed for the design of the silhouette of the vehicle body, the character line, the shape and position of the lamps, the radiator grill, and the emblem to showcase a well-balanced look.

The emphasis on the side character line starting in the rear bumper gives a powerful impression as if the car is ready to speed forward. The smooth A-pillar and the wider D-pillar show a contrast to give a fun and sharp image. Moreover, the new Rexton is the first SUV in the Korean market to offer a 20-inch sputtering wheel to add to the stylishness and the luxurious look of the model.

Furthermore, the Daytime Running Light (DRL), the LED fog and cornering lamps and the LED positioning lamp that integrates the turn signal lamp also underlines the premium image of the model.

The interior space that aims to be a “Refined Deluxe” can be used for various purposes depending on the seat arrangement.

The new Rexton also provides the highest level of passenger convenience and the largest cargo space in the segment thanks to optimised interior space designing.

The new Rexton has the biggest leg rest area in the segment for the rear and a large interior space ensuring the highest level of comfort for the passenger. It is the only model in the segment that can carry passengers in the back and also accommodate four golf bags.

It is also the only model in the segment with a 7-inch TFT LCD supervision cluster with excellent visibility to satisfy the various needs of the driver.

The leather seats offer the best comfort in addition to its fine choice of colours, materials and shapes.

Driving Revolution

The new Rexton powertrain uses an e-XDi220 engine and a Mercedes-Benz 7-speed automatic transmission. The highly efficient and silent e-XDi220 diesel engine delivers a progressive driving from the beginning and acceleration at a low to medium speed based on a high low-end torque.

The Mercedes-Benz 7-speed automatic transmission, well-known for its performance and durability, is matched with the e-XDi220 engine, and delivers a smooth shift feel and responds quickly to enable a dynamic driving. The four-wheel drive system of the new Rexton supports a rear-drive mode under regular driving conditions for riding comfort and efficient fuel consumption as well as a part-time 4WD mode for particular road surface conditions.

A combination of a front double wishbone and a rear multi-link independent suspension ensures a high level of driving stability and riding feel.

The new Rexton has nine airbags, the highest in the market, including the knee airbag for the driver and the side airbags in the rear, and also uses various advanced safety technologies

including the newly developed quad frame made of advanced high-strength steel to provide class-leading safety for passengers.

The quad frame body made of a 1.5 GPa-grade advanced high-strength giga steel for the first time worldwide has achieved a substantial weight reduction thanks to innovative engineering.

To ensure maximum safety for all passengers, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are present in the new Rexton: Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS); Lane Change Assist (LCA); Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA); the Blind Spot Detection (BSD) and the Front Vehicle Start Alarm (FVSA).

The infotainment system installed in the new Rexton is one of the SUV's most attractive features. It offers a wide 9.2-inch HD screen, with an excellent connectivity, ensuring the quality of entertainment and enjoyment while on the move.

The Apple Carplay and Android Auto provide a mirroring service while all contents including the navigation can be viewed in HD quality.

The new Rexton has a 3D AVM (Around View Monitoring) for the first time in the Korean market to deliver a real view of the surroundings to increase safety and convenience during low-speed driving or parking.

There are many distinct features such as the Auto Closing, Easy Access, a high-performing dual-zone fully automated air condition that filters even the fine dust, the 220V/115V inverter in the rear, and a smart tailgate to increase convenience for loading and unloading of cargo.

The smart tailgate applied in the new Rexton is a system that automatically opens the tailgate when the driver with the key is in the rear side of the vehicle for approximately three seconds.

The New Generation Rexton arrives in Ireland by the end of 2017 and will be available to test drive at Fahy and Ryan, Roscrea Road, Templemore, main dealers for the marque.