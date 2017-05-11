VIDEO: Offaly man pranking his driving instructor is absolutely hilarious

Tullamore native and former Offaly Express journalist, Terry Fahy, has been pranking his poor driving instructor during a lesson this week. Working with the Jim-Jim and Nobby team for FM104's Strawberry Alarm Clock, Fahy begins to wind up the unsuspecting instructor.

As Jim-Jim and Nobby feed instructions of what to say through an earpiece, our former journalist's attempts to keep a straight face are pure gold as Jim-Jim cackles in his ear.

Have a watch!