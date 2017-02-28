Alpine reveals the first images of its new production car the A110

Ahead of the Geneva Motor show, Alpine reveals today the first images of the new two-seater sports car it will premiere at the Geneva Motor show.

Its name is A110, reflecting the timeless principles of compact size, light weight and agility that made the success of the “Berlinette”.

The A110 features a full aluminium platform and upper body for optimum weight saving and agility. Key specifications of the A110 will be announced during Alpine’s press conference at the Geneva Motor show.

SEE ALSO: Mercedes-Benz at the Geneva Motor Show