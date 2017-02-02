Renault have something to cater for needs of every family

Renault completed the renewal of its revised family car offering when the all new Mégane Sport Tourer arrived.

Based on the fourth generation Mégane that launched here in June, the Mégane Sport Tourer is available to order from €20,490.

Displaying Renault’s striking new design, the Mégane Sport Tourer provides features and technologies from the segment above, not usually seen on a family car.

The arrival of the Mégane Sport Tourer is part of the renewal of Renault’s family car line-up and joins the Kadjar crossover, all new Mégane, all new Mégane Grand Coupe, all new Scenic and Grand Scénic in Renault’s newest and youngest car range.

The Mégane Sport Tourer boasts boot space of 521-litres (VDA) with seats in place and 1,504-litres (VDA) with rear seats down.

Five trim levels

The Mégane Sport Tourer has five trim levels - Expression, Dynamique Nav, Dynamique S Nav, as well as GT Line and GT and all provide a comprehensive specification as standard.

Expression trim level offers a broad specification including front and rear LED daytime running lights; 16" wheels, tinted windows, electric windows, Bluetooth connectivity, DAB radio with fingertip controls, an AUX input, a two-way adjustable steering column, height adjustable driver and passenger seat, Bluetooth connectivity, accessory power point, a 12-volt front socket and ample storage throughout the cabin.

Renault’s passive safety systems, such as six airbags, seat belts with load limiters and pretensioners at the front, side impact protection bars and ISOFIX child-seat mounting points on the two outer rear seats have been applied to every version in the range.

Active safety systems such as adaptive cruise control, AEBS and lane departure warning are available on certain trim levels.

Dynamique Nav adds to this with 16" alloy wheels, automatic headlights and windscreen wipers, Renault’s Visio active safety system providing lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition and automatic high/low beam headlamps; electrically adjustable, heated and folding door mirrors, handsfree keycard, rear parking sensors, automatic dual zone climate control, Arkamys 3D Sound 4x35W DAB radio, and seven-inch touchscreen R-Link2 multimedia system including satellite navigation with live traffic updates and Western European mapping.

Safety

R-Link2 is the hub for controlling Renault’s unique Multi-Sense convenience system enables drivers to fully personalise the driving style of the car.

The Mégane Sport Tourer range is available with an advanced range of safety and convenience features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Warning, Safe Distance Warning, Handsfree Parking and 360-degree parking sensors.

There is a choice of four engines - two Energy TCe turbocharged petrol options with capacities and power outputs of 1.2-litre/130hp and 1.6-litre/205hp (GT only).

The turbodiesel alternatives are a 1.5-litre dCi 110 unit or a 1.6-litre dCi 130 engine.

A 6-speed Efficient Dual Clutch (EDC) automatic gearbox is available with the dCi 110 engine. The seven-speed EDC automatic gearbox is standard with the TCe 205 engine for GT.

The Mégane Sport Tourer is available with fuel consumption as low as 3.7 l/100km (NEDC Combined), with CO2 emissions as low as 96g/km.

Sleek shape

This is thanks to the sleek shape and low weight of the car, weighing from 1,340kg (TCe 130 versions); the engine’s Stop&Start system, which is standard on all manual models; the availability of a dual-clutch EDC transmission; an economical driving mode which optimises the engine’s performance when cruising; the Renault Driving eco2 feature to help owners adopt a more economical driving style and standard brake energy recovery.

Renault’s 171 offer includes 3 % APR Finance, 3 years servicing included and 5 years warranty and Roadside Assistance.