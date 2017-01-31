New VW Beetle dazzles with looks and performance

Volkswagen’s refreshed Beetle is now on sale.

There are subtle changes to the design of the iconic model, with redesigned bumpers that are flatter and sportier in the Beetle and Design models.

The Beetle Sport has been replaced by the Beetle R-Line. This boasts a unique bumper design.

There are now tinted LED rear lights and a range of new alloy wheels and colours, which include bottle green metallic, sandstorm yellow and white silver metallic.

Inside, there are new, brighter instrument panels, a new dial and dash pad styling for the Design Line and R-Line, and there are three new upholstery materials and contemporary style packages available.

There is a special R-Line interior package available as an option.

The line-up consists of the 1.2-litre 105bhp TSI petrol engine (6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG), the 1.4-litre 150bhp TSI petrol engine (6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG) the 2.0-litre 110bhp TDI diesel (5-speed manual or 7-speed DSG) or the 2.0-litre 150bhp TDI diesel (6-speed manual or 6-speed DSG).

There are three trim levels, the Beetle, Beetle Design and Beetle R-Line and an extensive list of alloy wheel and trim and colour combinations.

For a limited time, there are some Innovation Packs available. On the standard Beetle, the €162 Innovation Pack includes tinted rear windows, composition media and App Connect.

On the Design model €162 gets you a Panoramic sunroof, tinted rear windows, Beetle decals, Park Distance Control and App Connect.

And on the R-Line, the €162 Innovation Pack adds the Panoramic sunroof, 18” Twister alloy wheels, Discover Media Navigation System, Beetle Decals and a Rear View Camera.

Prices start at €22,490 for the Beetle 105bhp 1.2-litre TSI and €25,080 for the Beetle 110bhp 2.0-litre TDI.