Amarok - when you want more, lots more for your motoring buck

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is raising the bar with its premium pick-up, the Amarok V6, launching in the Irish market this month.

The Amarok is set to gain a bigger ‘heart’ and enhance its performance potential, thanks to the latest generation of Volkswagen V6 engines.

Irish drivers can look forward to an additional litre of displacement offered by the 3.0-litre engine, while the pick-up will continue to boast impressive on- as well as off-road capability.

Its new engine will deliver up to 550 Nm of torque and a power output of 224 HP which is over 50 HP more than the average for vehicles in this segment.

The refined V6 engine propels the Amarok from 0-100 km/h in an impressive 7.9 seconds.

The agile new V6 diesel engine meets customer requirements for high torque at low engine speeds even under the most demanding of conditions.

The powerful top-of-the-line six-cylinder engine produces its maximum torque at only 1,500 rpm, enhancing the driving experience as well as refinement and fuel economy.

Irish motorists will have a choice of 204hp or 224hp 3.0 V6 engines, combined with a permanent all-wheel drive system and a Torsen differential with the 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The Irish offering will have 17” brake discs on the front axle of the 224hp Amarok and 16” discs at the rear ensure that the powerful pickup always comes to a stop quickly and safely.

The Automatic Post-Collision Braking System, which has won multiple awards, is also included as standard.

The Amarok is available in Trendline, Comfortline and Highline trims.

The wheels in the various equipment levels offered are now larger, which makes for an even more powerful and sporty appearance.

The Amarok Highline features 18” alloy wheels and the Park Distance Control parking assistant, which utilises a rear-view camera.

The overall impression of the Highline is improved further by bi-xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED licence plate lighting and a well-equipped and luxurious interior.

The Amarok V6 will be on display at the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle stand at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Co. Offaly.

Customers will be able to place orders during these days. The new Amarok V6 is available from €31,268 (ex- VAT).