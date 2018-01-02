Major Offaly road closed following collision

The N62 Birr/Athlone Rd is closed both ways until further notice at Ferbane following a serious traffic collision. 

Gardai are currently at the scene. 

Motorists are being advised to use an alternative route. More details as we get them