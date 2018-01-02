Major Offaly road closed following collision

The N62 Birr/Athlone Rd is closed both ways until further notice at Ferbane following a serious traffic collision.

Gardai are currently at the scene.

Offaly Traffic: The main Street in Ferbane (N62) is currently closed due to a serious road traffic collision, diversions are in place. pic.twitter.com/iqiMyLKubO — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 2, 2018

Motorists are being advised to use an alternative route. More details as we get them