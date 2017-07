Road surfacing works will take place tomorrow (Tuesday) and Wednesday on the Clonbullouge to Bracknagh Road.

The R442 at Aghameelick/Clonmore will be closed on Tuesday, July 25 and Wednesday, July 26.

There will be local access only and diversions routes will be in place via Rathangan on the R401 and R419.

Offaly County Council regrets any inconvenience these works may cause.