New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet completes E-Class range renewal

The introduction of the new E-Class Cabriolet – which will arrive on to the Irish market in September – has seen Mercedes-Benz carry out the complete renewal of their entire E-Class model range, all within the space of only one year.

Emphasising the company’s determination to establish a strong foothold in virtually every model segment, this fifth and youngest member of the E-Class family sees Mercedes-Benz bring open-top motoring and latest technology to their all-important, mid-range executive market segment.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: 'Stylishly smooth ride' with new active suspension for Audi A8

Said by Mercedes-Benz sales manager in Ireland, Ciaran Allen to be an ‘object of desire’ for all who enjoy open-top motoring, the new Cabriolet adds what he terms ‘that extra element of fun and enjoyment’ to a range that is the backbone of Mercedes-Benz sales, in Ireland and worldwide.

At market launch, a choice of powerful and efficient petrol and diesel engines will power the new Cabriolet, with further engines to be added to the line-up in due course.

Models likely to attract most attention here will be a 1991cc, 4-cylinder, 184hp E200 petrol and a 1950cc, 194hp, 4-cylinder E220d diesel, all Euro 6 emissions compliant and all with 9G-TRONIC nine-speed automatic transmission. For the first time, a 4MATIC all-wheel drive version will also be available.

Though prices have yet to be determined, and will be announced closer to arrival, it is predicted they will be ‘only moderately above’ current figures.

Striking

Viewed from the outside, the new E-Class Cabriolet has a striking front section with a low-positioned diamond patterned radiator grille with centrally located star. Compared to its predecessor, it has grown in length (4826 mm), width (1860 mm) and wheelbase, and has a height of 1428 mm.

LED High Performance headlamps, a drawn-out bonnet with power domes and fully retractable side windows underline its dynamic appearance, as does its lower suspension set 15 mm beneath that of the Saloon. 18-inch alloy wheels are standard.

Its multi-layered, fully automatic, fabric soft-top comes in colours dark brown, dark blue, dark red, and black with acoustic features that reduce wind and driving noise. Comfortable for use all year round, it can be fully opened and closed in 20 seconds when travelling at a speed of up to 50 km/h. When raised, it gives the Cabriolet a silhouette similar to that of the Coupé. Boot capacity of 385 litres reduces to 310 litres when the roof is open.

Inside, high-grade materials combine with numerous standard and optional features to give the cabin a sporty yet contemporary luxury feel. Onboard tech features include the latest multimedia, touchpad, finger swipe and voice control items, along with comfort-adding draught-stop and neck-level heating systems similar to those fitted in other Mercedes-Benz open-top models. Especially interesting also is a high-tech wash wipe system that regulates water flow to the wiper blade and makes splash-free use possible even with the roof down.

Reflecting the emphasis given to it across the Mercedes-Benz model range, the new Cabriolet comes equipped with latest driver assistance systems and devices with which motorists are becoming increasingly familiar.