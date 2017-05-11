1,000 vintage cars in Naas this weekend

There’s a treat in store in Naas for fans of vintage cars this weekend as the Irish Vintage and Veteran Car club hosts a festival in Punchestown.

Some 1,000 vintage vehicles are expected to descend on Punchestown on Saturday, May 174, for the Irish Vintage & Veteran Car Club’s inaugural Festival of Transport.

The event opens to the public from 10 am to 5pm and admission is €10 for adults with children going free.

In addition to the cars, motorcycles and steam engines on display, there will be over 40 trade and auto jumble stands and face painting, ballooning and rides for the children.