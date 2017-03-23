Peugeot's fastest and record breaking seller is now in Ireland

The eagerly awaited, multi-award winning new Peugeot 3008 is now on sale in Ireland.

The first vehicles will arrive in dealer showrooms this month.

Featuring the latest-generation Peugeot iCockpit® with digital instrumentation as standard, the all-new 3008 SUV is a sophisticated and stylish vehicle that combines efficiency and high-levels of safety and technological equipment.

The range starts from €25,995 (ex-works) for the entry level Access 1.2 130bhp PureTech petrol version.

With the new Peugeot 5008 SUV, which arrives this Summer, Peugeot here are looking forward to increasing their performance in the all-important C-SUV segment.

There is a choice of five trim levels - Access, Active, Allure, GT Line and GT versions.

Engine lineup

There is a wide range of petrol and diesel engines.

The 1.2-litre PureTech 130bhp turbo petrol engine, with CO2 emissions from just 117g/km, was voted International Engine of the Year in its category for the second-year running, earlier in 2016.

This engine is available with a 6-speed manual gearbox or with Peugeot’s latest generation EAT6 6-speed automatic transmission.

The 1.6 THP petrol 165bhp EAT6 6-speed automatic has emissions from 129g/CO2.

Four BlueHDi diesel engines are available, trim dependent, with CO2 emissions from 103g/km and power ranging between 100, 120, 150 and 180bhp.

The 2.0 litre BlueHDi 150bhp version is matched to a 6-speed manual gearbox, whilst the 1.6 BlueHDi 120bhp version is available with a choice of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed EAT6 automatic gearbox.

Equipment

The range-topping GT version comes equipped as standard with a refined 2.0 litre BlueHDi diesel 180bhp 6-speed automatic.

Standard features on level one Access models include the revolutionary Peugeot iCockpit interior comprising a compact steering wheel, a configurable 12.3" head-up digital instrument panel, an 8” capacitive touchscreen, multifunction steering wheel, Bluetooth, USB connectivity and 3 x 12V sockets.

Boasting a 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating, the new 3008 SUV range includes a host of safety equipment ordinarily only available on top-of-the-range models, from level one - Electronic Stability Programme, six airbags, cruise control with speed limiter, speed limit information with Intelligent Speed Adaptation, driver attention alert Level 1 and lane departure warning feature as standard.

Other standard features on Access models include 17” steel wheels, a spare wheel, remote control central locking with dead-locking, one-touch electric front and rear windows with pinch protection, central front armrest with butterfly-wing opening and illuminated chiller compartment.

Allure versions (€29,855 ex-works) have all the rest plus a Safety Plus Pack to include Active Blind Spot Detection (ABSD), Active Lane Keeping Assistance (LKA), and Advanced Driver Attention Alert (DAA3).

Also added is Peugeot Smartbeam Assistance, door mirror mounted LED courtesy approach lights, front parking aid, a front bumper scuff plate in Lion Grey, black front wing trim with chrome detail, stainless steel door sill scuff plates and 18" diamond cut alloy wheels.

Interior features

Interior features include driver seat lumbar adjustment, a foldable front passenger seat with picnic table, tinted rear side windows, blue ambient lighting to front door panels/storage/footwells and cupholders, Brumeo fabric dashboard/ front and rear door panel finish, a satin chrome front door panel recess trim and leather effect and cloth seat trim.

The GT Line level four model (€33,225 ex-works) boasts as standard over the Allure model, self levelling full LED headlamps, LED fog lamps with cornering function, LED sequential scrolling front indicators, door mirror mounted LED Peugeot Lion approach lights, black diamond roof, panoramic opening sunroof with electric blind and blue ambient lighting, Peugeot Open and Go keyless entry and push button start, Park Assist (parallel & row) with front and rear camera and 360 degree vision (Visiopark 3) and a Smartphone charging plate.

The top-of-the-range GT 2.0 litre BlueHDi automatic version (€44,395 ex-works) will feature, over GT Line versions, a grey oak dashboard, front and rear door panel finish, full grain leather and satin steel chrome gear lever, Mistral full grain perforated leather steering wheel.

Advanced Grip Control, optional from level two Active models (€325) comes as standard on the GT version.