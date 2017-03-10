Peugeot 3008 named 2017 Car of the Year

The new Peugeot 3008 was named the 2017 Car of the Year on Monday 6 March in Geneva by a judging panel, comprising 58 European journalists.

The judging panel acclaimed its style, interior design and performance. This prestigious trophy joins the twenty other international prizes the new Peugeot 3008 has already won. The vehicle is the fifth Peugeot to win Car of the Year and the first SUV honoured in the history of the COTY prize.

The new Peugeot 3008 SUV has since launch in October 2016, aimed to become a major contender in the compact SUV category. To date, in Europe alone, nearly 100,000 customers have already placed orders with 84% choosing level three Allure, GT Line or GT trims, contributing to the move upmarket of the Lion brand.

The new 3008 SUV offers a unique blend of style, comfort and road handling. Its spectacular new-generation i-Cockpit® offers a more intuitive and intense driving experience, thanks to its compact steering wheel, 12.3" head-up display and central capacitive touchscreen console with ergonomic piano keys. A range of advanced driver safety features are standard across the range.

The new Peugeot 3008 is the first SUV winner since the creation of the trophy in 1964. It is also the fifth Peugeot vehicle named Car of the Year, following the 308 in 2014, the 307 in 2002, the 405 in 1988 and the 504 in 1969.

The Car of the Year prize is awarded by a judging panel comprising 58 experienced journalists from 22 countries. Thirty models have been competing since early 2016. On 6 March 2017, on the eve of the Geneva Motor Show, the new PEUGEOT 3008 won over the panel in the final vote.

"I am particularly proud and very pleased that the new PEUGEOT 3008 has just won the 2017 Car of the Year prize. This trophy is the culmination of five years of incredible work by the brand's teams and our group." Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of the PEUGEOT brand.