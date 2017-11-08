Offaly seniors urged to use only authorised groups for personal alarms

Senior citizens and their families in Offaly who are looking for more security this winter are being urged to only deal with authorised personal alarm suppliers.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring TD, has highlighted the fact that to avail of the new Seniors Alert Scheme, applicants should only deal with alarm contractors approved by Pobal. These are community alert groups and other local organisations.

The purpose of the Seniors Alert Scheme is to enable older persons to live securely in their homes with confidence, independence and peace of mind by providing them with a free personal monitored alarm.

"Only contractors t hat have been approved by Pobal are permitted, under the scheme, to install alarms in peoples’ homes," said Minister Ring.

The following is the List of approved contractors for Offaly:

Athlone Community Services Council CLG Offaly (Offaly urban) Tom Elliffe 09 06472174

Balyna Rural Enterprise Development Association Ltd. Offaly, Edenderry, Irene Hurley 0469541941

Clara Community & Family Resource Centre CLG Offaly Clara, Tober, Horseleap - Eilish Fox 057 9331 928

Clareen Community Alert Group Offaly, Clareen and surrounding area Frances Kelly 085 7112 759

Ferbane parish community alert Offaly - Ferbane, Boora and Belmont Seamus Rourke 086 8718 942

Kilcormac Development Association Offaly, Kilcormac - Linda Kelly 057 91354 45

Third Age Foundation Ltd Offaly Tullamore/Edenderry Mary Nally 046 95577 66

There are no installation costs associated with the scheme. The new scheme includes a number of new features. From this year on, applicants no longer have to be living alone in order to qualify for the scheme.

Another important change is the introduction of free monitoring of the alarm for the first year, after which the person pays a small fee.

