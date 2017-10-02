Tullamore School hosting fundraising Race Night this Friday

Scoil Mhuire in Tullamore is hosting a fundraising Race Night in Hugh Lynch's Pub in the town this Friday evening, October 6 with the action getting underway at 8.30pm.

The night is being organised to raise funds for the school library, computer room, sensory room and much more in the newly opened building. This will be one of the 'mane' fundraising events of the year for the school and you will have the chance to win a 'capaill' of euro. The school is hoping plenty of people in the town will 'back them' on the night.

They are hoping that local businesses and individuals will dig deep and support Scoil Mhuire's cause. Through a GoFund me page (click here) the school is asking people to consider making a donation through one of the following options.

#1 - €50 for either a horse, jockey or trainer.

#2- €150 - for all three - horse, jockey and trainer.

#3 - €250 - to sponsor a race.

If you wish to be acknowledged in the brochure, please be sure and let the school know as it will happily include you in same If you wish to simply make another donation of any amount - big or small - it will be gratefully received and go towards school funds.

Scoil Mhuire, Tullamore was established in 1957. It is a mixed primary school as far as 1st class and then an all girl's school from 2nd to 6th. The school has recently undergone quite a substantial transformation.