Offaly Macra na Feirme Notes (May 9)

Tractor Run

Offaly Macra are organising a tractor run on Sunday, May 14, starting at Mucklagh Community Centre. Entry is €25 with proceeds going to Offaly Macra and SOSAD.

Ferbane/Banagher Macra na Feirme

Next club meeting takes place in Boora on Monday, May 15 at 8.30pm. We are going cycling in Boora Parklands beforehand at 7pm. We are hosting a 5km canal walk on Sunday, May 28 in Shannon Harbour in aid of Embrace Ireland and the Autism Unit in Lumcloon National School. Registration is at 11.30am with the walk starting at 12 noon. Entry is €10 with refreshments in the hall afterwards. If interested in coming along to see what Macra is all about, contact our club Chairperson Sarah Jane Egan on 085-1036705

Tullamore Macra na Feirme

Tullamore Macra are heading to The Well in Moate on Wednesday nights at 7.30pm. All are welcome!

If you are interested in coming along please contact Triona by Friday evening. If you are between 17 and 35, live in the Tullamore area and are interested in joining Macra contact Triona on 085 7518048.

Killoughey Macra na Feirme

Many thanks to all who attended our Killer Pool Tournament which was a very enjoyable event. All are welcome. Anyone who is interested in joining us and getting involved in Macra please or check us out on Facebook.

Rahan Macra na Feirme

Are you a 17-35 year old currently seeking a social outlet with loads of offer? Rahan Macra has the solution for you. From sports to drama, agriculture to travel. There is something for everyone. To become a new member or to find out more information, call Peter on 087-7993728 or check us out on Facebook for more information.

Brosna Macra na Feirme

Brosna Macra have great plans for 2017! Brosna Macra takes in the areas of Birr, Shinrone, Brosna, Dunkerrin, Coolderry, Clareen, Kinnitty, Rath and the Fiveally. For more info contact Sinead on 087-1150005.



If you are interested in joining any one of our five Macra na Feirme clubs; Ferbane/Banagher, Killoughey, Rahan, Brosna or Tullamore please check all the clubs out on facebook or go to www.macra.ie.

