Easter Sunday Dawn Masses taking place in Offaly

There are two Dawn Masses taking place in Offaly on Easter Sunday.

The Diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnoise will hold a dawn Mass in Clonmacnoise Monastery at 6am on Easter Sunday morning.

The dawn mass in Tullamore also takes place at 6am at the site of the original parish church in Axis Business Park.

Those attending are asked to bring warm clothing, a folding chair or stool and where possible, to share transport in order to assist with parking at venues. The weather forecast for Sunday is currently for a cloudy but dry start to the day.

