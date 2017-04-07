Offaly Comhaltas Notes (April 7)

Friday March 31

The Midland Regional Archive was launched by Árd-Stiurthóir of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, Labhrás Ó Murchú in front of a large gathering on the night in Aras an Mhuilinn, Mullingar.

Upcoming Events

Friday April 7

Birr Trad session Nolan's pub in Connaught Street. Start Time 9.30.

Saturday, April 8

Laois/Offaly/Kilkenny/ Carlow; Camross Hall, Laois.

Comhairle Laighean Training Programme for PROs and Fleadh clerks. All training will commence at 2pm and finish at 4pm

Sunday, April 9

Junior Session on from 4-6pm in Dan and Molly's, Ballyboy.

Tuesday April 11

"TRAD IN THE CHURCH" Evening of traditional music and song in St Peters Church, Rhode. 8pm. The funds raised will go entirely to Trocaire.

Fleadh Press Launch, Tubber GAA Centre, 9pm.

Sunday, April 16

Birr Comhaltas concert, Birr Theatre and Arts Centre.

Killeigh Comhaltas Session in Eugene Kelly's Bar, Tullamore, 6-8pm.

Friday April 21

Traditional Session will be held on April 21 from 9pm in Dan and Molly's.



FLEADH CHEOIL UíIBH FHAILÍ

FRI 21st April: Fleadh Launch in The Cat and Bagpipes, Tubber at 9pm. Music by "Jiggers of Éireann".

SAT 22nd April: Traditional session in the Cat and Bagpipes with Camillus Hiney and friends. All welcome!

SUN 23rd April: Fleadh Mass at 11:15am in Church of the Holy Family, Tubber.

SUN 23rd April: Sean nós dancing workshop with Sibéal Davitt in Tubber Hall from 2-4pm. For adults & children.

SUN 23rd April: Offaly Junior Session in Tubber Hall from 6-8pm.

WED 26th April: Story telling and Singers night in Tubber Hall at 8:30pm with special guests. THURS 27th April: Set dancing night in Tubber Hall at 8:30pm.

FRI 28th April: Set dancing and sean nós dancing competitions in St. Manchan's N.S., Tubber from 6pm.

SAT 29th April: Fleadh competitions begin at 11am in St. Manchan's N.S. and Tubber G.A.A. centre.

SAT 29th April: Fleadh Céilí in St. Manchan's N.S., Tubber from 9-12pm. Music provided by "Davy Joe and Carousel".

SUN 30th April: Fleadh competitions begin at 11am in St. Manchan's N.S. and Tubber G.A.A. centre. Further information on the Offaly Fleadh website and facebook page.

The Leinster Fleadh Ceoil will take place in Ballymahon , Co. Longford in July from the 10th to the 16th and we will have more info on this later in the year.

BIRR COMHALTAS

Come along to the next Birr Trad session on Friday, April 7, 2017. The venue is Nolan's pub in Connaught Street. Start Time 9.30. Enjoy a night to remember, with some of the finest Traditional music in the Midlands. All musicians and singers welcome.



Sunday, April 18

Come along to Birr Theatre and Arts centre on Sunday 18th April for a toe-tapping night of live traditional music, song, dance and stories presented by visiting and local artists.This is the annual Birr Comhaltas concert with a wonderful line up of talent, and featuring as special guest Daithi Gormly, Senior Accordeon Champion 2015.



Rhode Comhaltas Report

Trad For Trocaire

Just one week to go to the event entitled "TRAD IN THE CHURCH " which is an evening of traditional music and song in St Peters church Rhode on the Tuesday of next week which is April 11. The starting time is 8pm and on the programme is an U18 Ceili Band called Lann Eala which has 2 branch members from Rhode, Ava Molloy, Samuel Denehan and includes young multi instrumentalist Adamar O'Connor from Edenderry. The line up also includes the Junior Choir from Rhode. The funds raised will go entirely to Trocaire. Donation buckets will be available at the doors. Everyone is invited to what should be a great evenings entertainment in the unique church setting while helping others in the process.

OFFALY FLEADH CHEOIL

The fleadh cheoil season is will soon get under way with Offaly County holding their fleadh during the last 2 weeks of April. The official press opening is on April 11, and here are the main events of the period:

SEAN-NÓS DANCING:

BROSNA COMHALTAS are delighted to be hosting a range of events over the Fleadh week, including a Sean Nós Dancing Workshop held by the wonderfully talented Sibéal Davitt. This is a fantastic opportunity for sean nós dancers of all ages to learn from one of the best in the field. The workshop is open to adults and children alike, running from 2-4pm in Tubber Hall on Sunday, April 23.

Sibéal is an incredibly accomplished dancer and in 2009 she won TG4's "Glas Vegas" as well as performing internationally with productions such as "Women of Ireland." She is also a graduate of the MA Contemporary Dance in University of Limerick. In addition to this, she choreographed and performed in the RTÉ production of "Centenary", which was broadcast live last year as part of the 1916 centenary celebrations. Get to know more about Sibéal here on her Facebook page.



BALLYBOY COMHALTAS

April promises to be yet another busy month for Ballyboy Comhaltas. Our Traditional Session Season continues this month with our Junior Session on Sunday, April 9 from 4-6pm in Dan and Molly's. Our Easter Draw will take place during this session.

Our monthly Friday night Traditional Session will be held on April 21 from 9pm in Dan and Molly's. This session is for advanced teenagers and adults and is always an enjoyable evening of music, song and dance for our members and supporters!

Many of our talented dancers are busy preparing for the World Irish Dancing Championships taking place in Dublin later this month. We wish them the very best of luck!

We also have many talented members preparing for Fleadh Cheoil Uíbh Fháilí at the end of April! Go n-éirí an t-ádh leo!



KILLEIGH COMHALTAS

Sunday, April 16

Killeigh Comhaltas Session in Eugene Kelly's Bar, Tullamore, 6-8pm.



Dates for Leinster Counties Fleadhanna:

Carlow April 7th to 9th

Wicklow April 22nd/23rd

Offaly 28th/30th April

Longford 28th/30th April

Kilkenny 28th/30th April

Dublin 12th/ 14th May

Westmeath 12th/14th May

Louth 12th/14th May

Wexford 12th/14th May

Kildare 17th/21st May

Meath 20th/21st May

Laois 2nd/4th June