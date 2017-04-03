Clara Community and Family Resource Centre Notes (April 3)

Easter Trail – Holy Thursday – 13th April 2017

The Easter trail will take place in Mannering’s from 2pm to 4pm on Thursday, April 13and is open to children of all ages, accompanied by Adults. The trail will be around the pitch and there will also be small games to take part in. At the end is an Easter egg for every child that’s takes place. Cost €2 per child and €5 is 3 or more children. Wear comfortable clothes. Please book at Centre

Easter Workshops with Parental Participation

Places are free but booking is essential. The workshops run from 2pm to 4pm on Monday 10 th April and Tuesday 11 th April and slightly longer on Wednesday, April 12 as a trip is being organised. Contact the Centre for further details. Limited places on these workshops so book early. All children must be between ages 4 and 12 and must be accompanied by a parent.

Interested in upskilling on the use of your smart phone:

If you are interested please leave your name at the Centre as we are considering running a course on “Making the most of your iPhone or smartphone."

Family Carers Ireland

If you have an interest in work in the “caring sector”, please contact Sheila Kinsella at 086 0208507 or 057 93322920 or email skinsella@familycarersireland.ie

Clara Women’s Group

Meet every Thursday at 7.30pm. Upcoming activities include clay modelling and upholstery. New members are always welcome. Group not meeting on Thursday, April 13 due to Easter break. The Group return on Thursday, April 20 with Upholstery Class.

Clara Leading Active Retired

Meet every Wednesday at 2.30pm. The Group are very active and love to play Bowling, Bingo and have day trips away. To join this group just call into the centre on a Wednesday. New members are always welcome.

Lots to Do Group

Meet every Wednesday from 10am to 12 noon. There is a new soft play area to accommodate babies. Why not bring your baby along to have fun with a wide range of educational toys, while you can share tips and enjoy the social aspect of the group. This group will be on a break for the next 2 weeks returning on Wednesday, April 26.

Inspire Group

The group meet on Tuesday mornings from 10am-12pm in the centre. The Group are taking an Easter Break back on the 25 th April. Upcoming events include: Clay Modelling, Oil Painting Demo, Bog Walk, Batik (this is a technique of wax-resist dyeing applied to whole cloth, or cloth made using this technique)

Carers Group

The Carers continuing their 4 week basic Hairdressing course Wed, April 5 at 8pm with last class on Wednesday, April 12. Non- members are welcome for a small fee.

Youth Club

For children from 10 years and the group meet every Tuesday from 7-8pm. The group’s upcoming activities include Easter Decorations and a Disco on April 11. The group is taking a two week break for Easter back on Tuesday, May 2.

Youth Zone

Continues every Friday for teenagers in Secondary School. There is a range of physical activities planned for the upcoming weeks. Closed on Good Friday, April 14 and Friday, April 21. Returning on Friday 28 with Circus skills and stilt walking.

Carol Nolan TD

Carol Nolan Advice Clinic is now holding clinics at the Clara Family Resource Centre. Her next clinic is on Monday, April 24 between 1pm and 2pm. Her constituency office on Harbour Street, Tullamore is open five days per week from 10am to 12 noon and 2pm to 4pm. Contact number 083 8579414 or nu1carolnolan@gmail.com to make an appointment.

Counselling Services

Clara Family Resource Centre offer affordable and confidential bereavement and relationship counselling. This service is located in the centre, to arrange an appointment contact the centre.

Offaly work and learning centre

Provide weekly employment support services every Thursday at the Family Resource Centre by appointment only. To make an appointment contact Vanessa on 087 7413249.

Japanese karate Classes

Tuesdays from 5.45-6.45pm for children in the centre. Also classes for adults on Wednesdays at 7.30pm. These classes help you to become more competent in the areas of self-defense, self-awareness, self-control and self-discipline. Contact sensei Thomas on 0868948562 for information.

Men’s Shed Group

The group meets every Monday at 2pm in the shed at the resource centre. New members always welcome. Upcoming event: Woodcraft Classes starting in May.

Senior Alert scheme for older people

Are you 65 years of age or over and on a state pension? If so, you qualify for the following security system in your home. For further info please contact the centre.

Warmer Home Scheme

Do you own your own home? Is it built before 2002, are you in receipt of One Parent Family Payment, Family Income Support, Fuel Allowance or on Jobseekers with children under 7. If you would like to have your house Attic insulated, Draught Proofing, Lagging Jackets, Energy Efficient Lighting, and Cavity Wall Insulation. Forms are available in reception. Proof of benefit and proof of home ownership must be submitted with the application.

Computer, internet, printer and photocopier use

We have a Computer, Internet Access and printer available for use in the centre for those who need it for a very small fee. We also provide photocopier and scanning service.

Public Notice Board

If you have any information you would like shared within the community e.g. job vacancies , services offered, items for sale, babysitting, advertising community events or any other items needed to advertise please drop them into Centre and we would be happy to display them on our notice board in reception.

Summer Camp Dates for your Diary

Secondary School: Week of 6th 7th 8th and 9th June 2017

6th Class: Week of 4th 5th 6th and 7th July 2017

Primary School Camps

Junior Infants/Senior Infants/1st and 2nd Class Week of 25th 26th 27th & 28th July 2017 3rd 4th and 5th Class Week of 18th 19th 20th & 21st July 2017.

