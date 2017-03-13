Concerns for children's safety as speed ramp policy in Offaly questioned

Offaly County Council Roads Section needs to look seriously at changing it policy on speed ramps.

That's according to Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick who stated that Offaly is the only county that he has knowledge of that refuses to install such traffic calming measures.

Cllr Fitzpatrick says that believes this policy needs to change. He commented, “I have received numerous calls from residents and School Boards of Management from different towns and villages who are concerned for the safety of children and indeed elderly people who have to cross such roads where traffic is travelling in excessive speed in built up areas.”

Cllr Fitzpatrick believes that signage is not the answer to reducing speed for certain motorists and especially at pedestrian crossings near schools and other built up areas.

He continued, “the flashing speed signs have some impact on drivers but when they pass such signs they once again increase the speed. Areas that Ihave had direct contact from are Kilmalogue, Portarlington where there are over 900 students in the Secondary School and another large number of students in the Boys Primary School on Patrick Street. Walsh Island, Bracknagh and Cloneygowan are other areas of huge concern and the council needs to provide a certain level of safety for all areas.”