Killina Choir star at Limerick Choral Festival

It was a great weekend recently for Killina Presentation Secondary School students involved in musical activities in the school.

After a busy time rehearsing and perfecting their performance of two songs, the school choir headed off to the Limerick Choral Festival. All the practice certainly paid off as the choir picked up first prize in the Mixed Voice Choir competition.

The students were delighted with their success and will be performing their songs for the school later this week.

Congratulations are also due to their teachers Niamh Kavanagh who conducted the choir and Mary Rose Finlan who accompanied on piano.

The Killina Choir perfroming