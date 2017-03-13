Incredible four first prizes for Tullamore school choirs

The Sacred Heart School, Tullamore choirs in have taken home an impressive string of prizes from competitions across the country.

The Senior and Junior Choir members won four first prizes at the Wesley Interschools Music Festival and Feis Maitiu Cork.

The Choirs, who are now busy preparing for Feis Ceoil in the RDS, were directed by Regina McCarthy and accompanied by Loreta Mackelaite.

