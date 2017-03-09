Offaly pharmacists graduate at Irish Pharmacy Union Ceremony

Mary O’Driscoll Quirkes Medical Hall Tullamore and Corrina Kelly Dolans Pharmacy Tuallmore graduated with an Edexcel Pharmacy Services Diploma (QCF) at a graduation ceremony held in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin this week.

They are pictured with Joe Ausena of Edexcel and Daragh Connolly, President of the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU).

The comprehensive two-year course, which is delivered and administered by the Irish Pharmacy Union, prepares pharmacy technicians to assist pharmacists in ensuring the delivery of a high quality pharmacy service efficiently and safely to patients.

++++++++++

If you have a story for us, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to damian@offalyexpress.ie or justin.kelly@offalyexpress.ie