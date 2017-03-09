Birr playschool children raise money for charity on Pyjama Day

The children of Naíonra Nóiníní Beaga in Birr recently dressed up for Pyjama Day 2017.

The children raised €60 for various charities! They made buns, had toast and even did storytime.

The children had a wonderful day.

