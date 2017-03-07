Mountbolus fundraiser for Acquired Brain Injury Ireland

A fundraiser will take place this Thursday (March 9) for Acquired Brain Injury Ireland.

The Bake for Brain Injury Fundraising Event takes place in Teach Failte, Mountbolus from 11am to 1pm.

All are welcome to join for a cuppa and cake and to 'help raise some dough!'

