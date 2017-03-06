Gallen CS Notes (March 6)

MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS DAY FOR CYCLE AGAINST SUICIDE

Gallen CS who are Ambassadors for Mental Health held a Mental Health Awareness Day in the school on Friday 17th February. The theme of the day was that 'It's ok not to be ok and it is absolutely ok to ask for help'. Students were encouraged to wear orange which is the signature colour of the Mental Health Awareness Day.

Among the Activities on the Day were quizzes for first to third years and students involved in the School Ambassador Programme gave out free Miwadi Orange and Jaffa Cakes to all the students at break time.

SEE ALSO: GALLERY: Gallen CS production of 'My Fair Lady' a resounding success

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(Compiled by Moya Guinan and Mollie Flynn)

FIRST YEAR - Gallen CS 22 Mullingar CC 8

PANEL: Moya Ibbotson, Katie Flynn , Claudia Egan, Suzanne Jordan, Aimee mc Kenna, Moya Guinan , Mollie Flynn, Emma Cahill, Roisin Mannion, Emma Moore, Alanna Rosney, Ally mc Loughlin and Orla Hynes.

Gallen found the going tough in the first quarter against a physical Mullingar team. Gallen forged ahead in the second quarter and this laid the foundations for the win.

SECOND YEAR - Gallen CS 32 Mullingar CC 15

PANEL - Zoe Tighe, Jennifer Arnold, Katie Newman, Megan Murray , Nicole Buckley, Aoibhe Kelly, Chloe Daly , Chloe Healy, Kira Hackett, Roseanna Egan , Amber Poland, Lauren Monaghan, Jenny Darcy.

Thanks to Ms Kelly for her work with the team.